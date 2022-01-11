This is a hugely important transfer window for Newcastle United, and whilst a root and branch clear out probably isn’t the right way to go, strengthening in key areas before the end of the month is imperative.

Eddie Howe will understand that those players who offer Premier League experience and who are potentially available, have to be the first port of call.

That’s arguably why Kieran Trippier was targeted, and why it’s believed that Burnley’s Chris Wood will soon follow suit.

More than two new faces should be the order of the day, and to that end, former Manchester United midfielder, Marouanne Fellaini, appears to be the next target for the Magpies.

MORE: Liverpool won’t be investigated

Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure, cited by The Sun, note that the 34-year-old is a top target for Howe in the current window.

A pursuit of the Belgian is completely understandable.

His physicality in midfield has been one of the things that the Magpies have long been missing.

A strong presence in both a defensive midfield sense and as a supplementary attacking presence at free-kicks and corners is needed.

It’s also worth remembering that the likes of David Moyes and Jose Mourinho relied on the Belgian who, regardless of the shortcomings to his game, is an honest, hardworking and able exponent.

More Stories / Latest News EPL win landmark High Court ruling forcing Inter Milan owners to pay up £157m Chinese TV rights debt Video: Ferran Torres unveiled by Barcelona after Coutinho confirmed as new Aston Villa signing Photo: Aston Villa finally unveil Philippe Coutinho in stunning coup for Steven Gerrard

That’s precisely what Howe would be looking for, and Fellaini’s capture would give the manager an anchor point from which to build.

Currently at Shangdong, it’s believed that Besiktas and Galatasaray are also in the hunt for Fellaini’s services, so time will tell if Newcastle are able to get the deal over the line.