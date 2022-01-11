There’s no time to waste at St. James’ Park, with the closure of the January transfer window under three weeks away.

Last weekend’s appalling showing in the FA Cup Third Round against Cambridge United brought into sharp focus just how far short of a decent team Newcastle are.

Even the debut of Kieran Trippier wasn’t enough to lift the Magpies against a team that fully deserved their victory.

It was a damning indictment on many of the players that Howe has inherited, and that will surely be reflected in future transfer windows, as the manager begins to shape the side into one in his own image.

Trippier’s signing was a coup for the club. The England international had decided that a team who were second bottom in the Premier League with just one win all season, were a better bet than the reigning La Liga champions.

That’s some leap of faith on the former Burnley and Tottenham man’s part, and it’s to Burnley where Howe has looked for his second capture according to reports.

John Percy of The Telegraph noted on his official Twitter account that Chris Wood is travelling up to Tyneside and will undergo a medical tonight.

The 30-year-old New Zealand international will give the Magpies a much-needed physical striking presence, and it will be hoped he’ll be the man to score the goals to help keep them in the English top-flight.