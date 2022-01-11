Newcastle United working on ambitious DOUBLE transfer raid on Tottenham

Newcastle United are reportedly working on signing Tottenham Hotspur duo Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn this January.

Both players look like being made available by Spurs, with the north London outfit ready to make changes to the squad following the appointment of Antonio Conte earlier this season.

Unsurprisingly, the Italian tactician seems keen to put his own stamp on this squad, and that will likely mean players moving out of the club as well as coming in.

Newcastle look set to try to take advantage of the situation, with the club’s wealthy new owners likely to invest a lot in the team in this month’s transfer window.

It seems the Magpies would be ready to pounce for Ndombele, who is unsettled at the club, though the Daily Star claim they’d likely face plenty of competition for the France international’s signature.

Despite his struggles at Tottenham, Ndombele is also being tracked by the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan and Roma, as well as his former club Lyon.

Newcastle have the finances to compete with these clubs, but it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will favour staying in the Premier League over other options.

Bergwijn, meanwhile, is also looking likely to leave as Ajax make a bid for the Dutch wide-man, but NUFC are also looking ready to join the race for his signature.

These Spurs misfits could be exciting additions to Eddie Howe’s squad if they manage to pull it off.