It still isn’t immediately clear exactly why Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been banished to the sidelines at Arsenal.

The striker has seen his captaincy rescinded by manager, Mikel Arteta, and the player hasn’t pulled on the shirt in earnest for a few games now.

Of course, team selection is at Arteta’s discretion, and it’s the Spaniard’s discretion which appears to have kept the actual reasons for Aubameyang’s absence out of the papers.

Now away at the African Cup of Nations, the striker is somewhat out of the firing line, and it’s meant that the situation hasn’t been allowed to fester in the media.

Whether his absence will have allowed his manager some thinking time and the potential of a reversal of his decision will only be known once Aubameyang returns to North London.

As has been seen previously with the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil, Arteta doesn’t seem to be a man for turning.

He expects his playing staff to uphold the good name of Arsenal Football Club and all that which so doing entails.

If the Spaniard believes that Aubameyang has fallen below those standards, and not for the first time, then it looks as if it will be a hard road back for the Gabonese.

Certainly, he’ll not want to spend a half season stuck on the sidelines at the Emirates Stadium, so if he’s not to be selected in future, then a move away would seem to be the best course of action.

Reportedly wearing an Arsenal shirt whilst away at AFCON, Aubameyang appears to have at least made his own feelings clear.