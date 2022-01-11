Video: Pundit blames Cristiano Ronaldo for attitude problems in Man United squad

Simon Jordan has made the big claim on talkSPORT that Cristiano Ronaldo could be having a negative influence on the younger players in the Manchester United squad.

The pundit hit out at some of Ronaldo’s antics, accusing the Portugal international of not taking part in the team’s pressing game, and for occasionally doing things like storming off the pitch.

Ronaldo has been a key performer for Man Utd this season, but he’s always had a slightly petulant side to his game, and Jordan thinks that’s not great in terms of setting an example for the young players at Old Trafford…

? “You have Ronaldo, who does not want to do things in a certain way, doesn’t want to press!” ???? “What do you think Rashford’s going to do!? When Ronaldo bolts down the tunnel, you imitate what you see!” Simon Jordan says Ronaldo is having a bad effect on Rashford at #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/rV5CxHR8hV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 11, 2022

Jordan singled out Marcus Rashford in particular, saying it shouldn’t be surprising to see someone like him picking up some of Ronaldo’s traits.

This certainly could be a real worry for United fans, who won’t want to see a talent like Rashford go downhill after he made such a promising start to his career at the club.

This does raise questions, however, about how good an idea it was to re-sign Ronaldo after the work Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had done with this young squad.