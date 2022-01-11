Real Madrid are reportedly lining up two stunning free transfers as they work on signing both Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie.

The Spanish giants did well to sign David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer, and it looks like they’re ready to exploit that market once again this summer.

Reports suggest Real are leading the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Blues centre-back Rudiger, having already held contract talks with the Germany international.

Meanwhile, it seems Los Blancos are also stepping up negotiations to beat Tottenham to the signing of top Antonio Conte target Kessie to bolster their midfield.

Rudiger and Kessie could be two immense signings for Madrid, and it would be smart work by the club to bring in Galacticos of this calibre without spending vast sums of money.

It’s a huge blow for Chelsea and Tottenham, however, with Rudiger a hugely important player for Thomas Tuchel’s side, while Kessie could’ve been the ideal addition to help Conte implement his philosophy at Spurs.

We also want to see the best players in the world in the Premier League, but it looks like these two elite talents will be heading to La Liga instead.