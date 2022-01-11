Mohamed Salah sends clear contract message to Liverpool – and he’s absolutely right

Mohamed Salah has insisted that his future is in Liverpool’s hands and that he’s not asking for anything ‘crazy’ to stay at Anfield.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer since moving to Liverpool five years ago, and the Reds are now sweating over his future as he heads towards the final year of his contract with the club.

It remains to be seen, however, if Liverpool will be willing to pay big wages to keep Salah on their books, as they tend to try to do things, quite admirably, in a sustainable way and ensure there is harmony in the dressing room.

Salah seems like he has a point, however, that his demands are nothing outrageous, even if we don’t know the precise figures involved – he is surely too important not to break the bank for.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands,” Salah told GQ. “They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff.”

Perhaps only Virgil van Dijk can rival Salah as being the most important player of the Jurgen Klopp era, and it’s hard to imagine anyone out there who could replace him.

Liverpool won the Premier League title in the 2019/20 season, ending 30 years of hurt, but it will be another long wait for them if they don’t show the ambition required to keep hold of Salah.