Simon Jordan has hinted that he doesn’t buy the idea that Cristiano Ronaldo really has an injury after missing Manchester United’s game against Aston Villa last night.

The Portugal international didn’t feature for the Red Devils as they scraped past Villa in their FA Cup third round tie at Old Trafford, and Jordan thinks this could be down to Rangnick’s tactical demands.

There’s been some speculation over Ronaldo’s Man Utd future already, with the Sun suggesting the 36-year-old has spoken with his agent Jorge Mendes about being unhappy with life under Rangnick.

Now Jordan points out in the video below that Rangnick has made it clear that he wants his players to work hard and press, then jokingly commenting “out of the blue Ronaldo’s got a thigh injury”…

? “A lot of the damage is unseen damage of a manager not fit for the job.” ? “You’re seeing a lag of the response time and they players are struggling.” Simon Jordan says Ole’s legacy is the reason for Rangnick’s slow #MUFC start but believes things will improve. pic.twitter.com/MAawM8uzdK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 11, 2022

This would be a big claim if that is indeed what he thinks is going on, and one imagines we’ll be hearing more about this in the near future.

United’s problems are also being blamed on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even after he’s left the club, as Jordan insists Rangnick is struggling to work with a squad that had such a poor manager in for such a long time before him.