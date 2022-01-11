The wheels of the transfer market are being well oiled at Villa Park at present.

Steven Gerrard has already secured the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, and if he can hit the ground running in the Midlands, then Gerrard will have landed one hell of a winter window capture.

Clearly, it’s not going to be the only deal that’s done at Villa Park during January, however.

Rumours of Lucas Digne moving from Everton to join Gerrard’s revolution aren’t without foundation, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein, via his Twitter account, noting that things are progressing.

One player that could be heading in the opposite direction is Anwar El-Ghazi.

Ornstein has noted, that although a deal hasn’t yet been done, the Toffees know how much they’ll need to spend in order to secure the player.

? Everton have approached Aston Villa to sign Anwar El Ghazi. No agreement for 26yo #NED winger but #EFC know valuation & talks continue over permanent/loan. Not linked to #AVFC Lucas Digne pursuit which is advancing positively but not done @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/kbEiIe7pIj — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 11, 2022

What it does show is that Gerrard is working well in this transfer window in order to give Villa a great chance of potentially breaking into the Europa League spots by the business end of the campaign.

A few wins on the bounce should see the confidence begin to flow again, and with the influx of new blood to provide competition for places, Villa are likely to go from strength to strength.