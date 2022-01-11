Wherever he’s ended up as a manager, Antonio Conte has proven to be a winner.

No matter the situation upon taking over at a new club, the Italian has always had a particular way of dealing with things, and his tried and trusted methods always seem to work.

Importantly, he’s always had the financial backing of his employers to be able to mould the squads he has overseen into his image.

He’s no shrinking violet, and demands the absolute best from himself as well as his staff, so anyone not adhering to that way of working is never going to last long under his tutelage.

Nevertheless, the clubs need to continue to back the Italian, whether it’s buying or selling players, and getting the best deal possible in the process.

During his most recent press conference, he didn’t appear too enthused as to the way in which the North Londoners are going about their business this month.

For Spurs fans, this clip of Conte discussing (the club’s lack of) January transfer plans must feel like the start of a recurring nightmare. Levy’s already ground him down. pic.twitter.com/enJLLvkYjg — HLTCO (@HLTCO) January 11, 2022

Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that Tottenham appear to be willing to lose Gio Lo Celso for half the price they paid for him.

According to Blaze Trends, Diego Simeone is interested in taking the player back to La Liga and help Atletico Madrid to finish as high as possible this season.

From the player’s point of view, a move would offer him the chance to be front and centre during a World Cup year, and give Lionel Scaloni a window into just how well placed Lo Celso would be in helping to form part of the Argentinian World Cup squad.