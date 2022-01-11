Vedat Muriqi is reportedly a January transfer window target for Leeds United as they look to strengthen in attack this winter.

The 27-year-old’s future at current club Lazio seems to be in some doubt, according to reports in Italy, and Leeds are increasingly interested in a potential move for him.

The report claims Leeds have joined the running in the last 12 hours or so and it could be that this deal will move quickly if all goes well.

Muriqi has not been a regular at Lazio but has plenty of admirers in England, from clubs in both the Premier League and the Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can force this move through, but it’s clear that Marcelo Bielsa needs to change things after a slightly underwhelming first half of the season at Elland Road.