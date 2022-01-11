Major development as Leeds United step up pursuit of Vedat Muriqi

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Vedat Muriqi is reportedly a January transfer window target for Leeds United as they look to strengthen in attack this winter.

The 27-year-old’s future at current club Lazio seems to be in some doubt, according to reports in Italy, and Leeds are increasingly interested in a potential move for him.

The report claims Leeds have joined the running in the last 12 hours or so and it could be that this deal will move quickly if all goes well.

Muriqi has not been a regular at Lazio but has plenty of admirers in England, from clubs in both the Premier League and the Championship.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea reported to be especially keen on Liverpool transfer target in potential bargain deal
How Ralf Rangnick modified his approach for Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa
Mohamed Salah sends clear contract message to Liverpool – and he’s absolutely right

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can force this move through, but it’s clear that Marcelo Bielsa needs to change things after a slightly underwhelming first half of the season at Elland Road.

More Stories Vedat Muriqi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.