Terms agreed: Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic moves closer to major transfer

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly agreed a move to an unnamed Champions League club amid the recent Arsenal transfer rumours that have been gathering pace.

The Serbia international has been in superb form in Serie A in recent times, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe in the last year or so.

It now seems likely that Vlahovic will be on the move in the near future, with Fiorentina even releasing an official statement earlier this season to confirm that their star player would not be signing a new contract.

Arsenal have been one of the clubs most strongly linked with Vlahovic this January, but it seems Vlahovic has now agreed terms with someone else, according to the Transfer Exchange Show…

Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dušan Vlahovi? has agreed personal terms with another club that is playing in the Champions League.

It’s not yet clear who the club in question could be, but there are a few realistic candidates based on other recent transfer gossip involving the 21-year-old.

Vlahovic has also been strongly linked with Juventus and Manchester City, and to a lesser extent with Liverpool and Chelsea as well.

One imagines that Arsenal would struggle to sign Vlahovic ahead of big names like that, so this sounds like a worrying development if you’re a Gooner.

If AFC can secure Vlahovic’s signature, he seems absolutely ideal for Mikel Arteta as he bids to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.