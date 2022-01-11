Two stats sum up why Arsenal are serious about sealing Dusan Vlahovic transfer

Arsenal continue to be strongly linked with an ambitious transfer swoop for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, and that probably shouldn’t be too surprising.

To put it simply, the Gunners are an absolute mess up front at the moment, with a world class front-man like Vlahovic making perfect sense as the top priority for Mikel Arteta in the transfer market.

Not only is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of form and now out of favour after losing the captain’s armband, but the Daily Mirror point out some worrying numbers from the team’s other attacking players from the surprise 1-0 FA Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The report states that Arsenal’s strong desire to sign Vlahovic comes as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah totally flopped in the Forest defeat, with Arteta’s side failing to even get a single shot on target in the entire game.

Against a Championship side, that’s completely unacceptable, with Nketiah missing some big chances in particular, while Lacazette simply didn’t make enough of an impact when he was brought on as a substitute.

The Mirror also point to a hugely impressive Vlahovic stat, which shows why he’s surely the man Arsenal need.

The Serbia international scored a remarkable 33 goals in Serie A in the calendar year 2021, matching the record held by former Juventus man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vlahovic is clearly heading for a great career at the highest level, and if Arsenal don’t get him this January, they surely never will, with the Mirror pointing out that the likes of Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the 21-year-old’s situation.

Arsenal had show real improvement under Arteta recently, but back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest show how much work there still is to do at the Emirates Stadium, so securing a big name like Vlahovic may be what’s required to turn things around.