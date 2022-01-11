Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a blow to their transfer plans as it has emerged that Georginio Wijnaldum is not interested in joining them this January.

The Magpies had been one of a number of clubs linked with Wijnaldum recently, but it seems the Netherlands international has decided against taking up the offer of a second spell at St James’ Park.

Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool in the summer, having been a star player for many years at Anfield, but it’s just not worked out for him in the French capital so far.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as there may still be other clubs in the running to sign Wijnaldum, but Football Insider report that a move to Newcastle has been ruled out by the 31-year-old.

NUFC supporters will no doubt be disappointed, but they continue to be linked with other big names in midfield.

Manchester United misfit Donny van de Beek is one of those, as is Juventus flop and former Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsey.

Kieran Trippier became the club’s first signing of this new era under their Saudi owners, joining from Atletico Madrid earlier this month.