Manchester United yet to make transfer bid in “open race” for ideal Rangnick midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly yet to make a bid for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as the transfer rumours involving the Switzerland international continue to hot up.

Zakaria will be out of contract with Gladbach at the end of this season, and Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about the player’s situation, saying it currently looks an “open race” to sign him, with more than four clubs involved.

In the tweet below, Romano seems to confirm that Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick is keen on Zakaria, though there has been nothing official from the Red Devils so far, and they’ll face plenty of competition for the 25-year-old…

Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick – but there’s still no official bid to Borussia ? #MUFC More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race. pic.twitter.com/AnffDd1clQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022

It makes sense that Rangnick seems personally keen on Zakaria, with the German tactician likely to know the Bundesliga well from his time at RB Leipzig.

Zakaria also looks like the ideal style of midfielder for the tactics deployed by Rangnick, who will surely be keen to bring in an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic.

United fans will just have to hope their club can put together a more tempting offer than any of the other big names likely to be involved in this transfer battle.