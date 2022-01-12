Antonio Conte seeking reunion with Inter Milan defender

Antonio Conte would like to bring one of his former Inter Milan players to Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to a recent report from The Guardian, who claims the Italian boss is interested in re-signing centre-back Stefan de Vrij.

De Vrij, 29, has been at Inter Milan since he joined on a free transfer from Lazio back in 2018.

Having now been with the club for three-and-a-half years, the Dutch defender has featured in 143 matches, in all competitions.

MORE: Good news imminent for Brendan Rodgers with Leicester City in pole position to sign to sign experienced Inter midfielder

However, with his deal set to expire next summer, de Vrij finds himself subject to speculation that he could leave the San Siro in the near future.

Understood to be wanted by Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur, de Vrij could be set for an approach from ex-boss Conte.

After the pair lifted last season’s Serie A, although since gone their separate ways, de Vrij has not been shy in praising the Italian tactician.

Speaking recently to DAZN (as quoted by Football Italia), the 28-year-old said: “Simone Inzaghi and Conte are two important coaches because they’ve won.

“I had already worked with Inzaghi at Lazio, Conte has had a great career because he’s always won.

“We won the title under Conte and you can see it now. Inzaghi has been working on a solid base and is doing an important season now.”

Considering his track record of working under Conte, Tottenham Hotspur fans will certainly be hoping their club can convince the Holland international to make the switch.