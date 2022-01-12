After an interesting first half of the Premier League campaign for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, how well the Spaniard and his board player the winter transfer market is likely to have an impact on just where the Gunners finish up.

Firmly ensconced in fourth place at present, another dip in form could be fatal for their Champions League chances, given that there are two or three clubs breathing down their necks at present.

To that end, any new faces that Arteta may be keen on bringing in not only has to hit the ground running, but needs to seamlessly slot into the squad dynamic.

Sky Sports note that Juventus’ creative midfield talent, Arther Melo, is of interest, albeit Arteta’s opposite number, Max Allegri, isn’t yet sure whether to allow the player to leave or not.

Whilst there’s no doubting his credentials in terms of what he could bring to the North Londoners in a playing sense, he doesn’t really have the attitude that Arteta demands from his squad.

Often seen partying with his Brazilian team-mates, including Neymar according to this report from MARCA, Barcelona soon dispensed with his services despite it being originally felt that he could perhaps become the new Xavi.

Having already shown Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil the door, and looking likely to do the same with former club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, there would be no sense whatsoever in bringing in a player who, for all of his footballing talent, would likely be more trouble that he’s worth.