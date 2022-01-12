Newcastle United are reportedly joining the running to seal the transfer of Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer.

Big clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham are also known to be among Bremer’s suitors at the moment, but Newcastle now look to be stepping up their interest, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies now have plenty of money to spend after their Saudi takeover earlier this season, and Bremer could undoubtedly be the kind of signing the new owners would want to make to show their intent.

Bremer would likely cost around £15million, which should be perfectly affordable for Newcastle, though it remains to be seen if he’d link up with Eddie Howe’s side while they’re fighting relegation.

The 24-year-old may well feel he could do better to reject NUFC’s money and join a more established big club, with Liverpool the most likely to be able to offer him a shot at winning trophies and playing in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, reports in Brazil suggest it’s Spurs who are currently in the strongest position to sign Bremer, so there’s not exactly a consistent line on his future out there right now.

That could give Newcastle plenty of optimism that this is an open race for the Brazilian defender’s signature.