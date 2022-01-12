Although Chelsea now find themselves slightly off the pace in the Premier League, they’re still only a couple of wins from being back in amongst the title chatter.

They have enough about them as a squad to keep putting the pressure on those teams around them to ensure that the title race does go right to the wire, even if it does appear that Manchester City are walking away with it at present.

Off the pitch, Thomas Tuchel has some matters arising to get to grips with, as the contracts of a handful of players are coming to an end, and the German can’t really afford for one man in particular to jump ship.

MORE: Klopp’s potential successor

Antonio Rudiger has been a rock at the heart of the Blues defence all season long, and to lose him would be a bitter blow for the West Londoners.

However, it may not come to that.

TRUE? @ToniRuediger would like to stay at @ChelseaFC. After a first disappointing offer now Club and Player are in better talks @PSG_inside @realmadrid @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/rJFAqYhmOv — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 12, 2022

According to a tweet from well-placed Bayern Munich source, Bild’s Christian Falk, the centre-back would like to now stay at Stamford Bridge.

That news is bound to delight Tuchel and disappoint potential suitors, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United rival Arsenal for potential £40m transfer who could be key in top four battle Newcastle United rival Liverpool & Tottenham for transfer of Serie A star Manchester United rival Real Madrid & Barcelona for transfer of Brazilian wonderkid

Clearly, there’s still a long way to go before an agreement can be reached, but the fact that there now seems to be positive dialogue is quite obviously a step in the right direction.

The sooner a deal can be signed the better for both player and club, as it would mean that that particular headache could finally be put to bed.