Arsenal and Liverpool both make contact over risky potential forward transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly both want to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and have made contact over a potential deal.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract at the Nou Camp, and it seems clear he’s going to have plenty of suitors in the transfer market.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal and Liverpool have both made approaches for Dembele, and look prepared to offer him big money to move to the Premier League.

Although Dembele has struggled at Barcelona, he was once regarded as being a big prospect at former club Borussia Dortmund, and it makes sense that some big names still admire him.

Arsenal could certainly do with strengthening in attack after the lack of form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe in recent times, and Dembele could be ideal to fill those roles if he could get back to his best form.

Likewise, Liverpool might also benefit from more depth in the wide-forward positions, with Mohamed Salah nearing the final year of his contract, while Sadio Mane is not getting any younger.

Dembele’s struggles at Barca mean this could be a risky purchase, however, as there’s no guarantee the 24-year-old will be able to revive what once looked like being such a promising career.

One imagines a world class coach like Jurgen Klopp could help get Dembele back to his best, while perhaps playing at a club like Arsenal, where there’s less pressure than at a European giant like Barcelona, might also mean he can play with more freedom and enjoy his football again.