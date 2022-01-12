Manchester United rival Real Madrid & Barcelona for transfer of Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona could all reportedly be going head to head for the transfer of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick.

The 15-year-old looks like one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment, and it seems top clubs in Europe are already well aware of his immense potential.

It looks like Man Utd are ready to join La Liga’s big two in pursuing a move for Endrick, who has scored a staggering 167 goals in 170 matches at youth level for his current club.

Numbers like that are impossible to ignore, and the Red Devils would undoubtedly do well to add him to their roster of impressive young talent.

United are well known for the strength of their academy, though they’ve also often done well to scout out the best young players all over the world.

MUFC may be at a slight disadvantage due to the UK’s work permit regulations, however, so it remains to be seen how likely this deal is in the near future.

Still, Endrick is clearly a player to keep a close eye on, and it surely won’t be too long before we see concrete steps made by a major club to get a transfer deal done.