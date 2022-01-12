Fabrizio Romano says Spurs interested in highly-rated La Liga defender

Pau Torres was one of last summer’s biggest names when it came to making a potential move to the Premier League. Although both Manchester United (MEN) and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the Villarreal centre-back, a move failed to materialise, leaving the Spanish defender with no choice but stay with the Yellow Submarine. However, that could all be set to change after leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed one of those clubs remains interested in finally striking a deal.

Speaking on his popular ‘Here We Go’ podcast, Romano told listeners that Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur are still hopeful they can lure the Villarreal star to England.

“Let’s see what happens with a centre-back,” Romano said (as quoted by HITC). “Tottenham want to sign a new centre-back in January.

“Pau Torres has always been on their list since last summer, but Villarreal has no intention to let him leave in January.”

Torres, 24, has spent his entire career with Villarreal after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2014.

Having climbed through the club’s youth ranks, Torres, now a regular first-team player, has gone on to feature in 112 senior matches, in all competitions, emerging as one of Europe’s most resolute defenders in the process.

Despite seeing his name linked with a move to Old Trafford last year, the Red Devils’ pursuit stalled with the Premier League giants eventually opting to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The fact United moved in a different direction could now provide Tottenham Hotspur with a positive boost.

Seemingly still keen on the 24-year-old, although this January seems unlikely, Tottenham Hotspur could yet make a second effort to sign the centre-back come the end of the season and could face less competition.

However, should the London-based side end up making a bid for Torres, the player will likely take some convincing after reportedly rejecting a previous approach from Daniel Levy (AS).