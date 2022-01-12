Fulham match incredible Liverpool record from nearly 130 years ago

Fulham have done something pretty incredible after thrashing Reading 7-0 away from home in the Championship last night.

Marco Silva’s side were on fire to absolutely batter Reading, and it’s the second time this season that they’ve won by seven goals away from home, having also won 7-0 away to Blackburn Rovers back in November.

As you might guess, it’s not often you see a team score seven goals away from home, let alone twice in the same season!

Opta Joe confirm in the tweet below that this hardly ever happens, with Fulham matching Liverpool in achieving this feat, with the Reds last doing so back in the 1895/96 season…

7 – Fulham's 7-0 win at Reading tonight was their second away win in the Championship this season by 7+ goals (also 7-0 v Blackburn); they are the first English League team since Liverpool in 1895-96 to win multiple away games by 7+ goals in a single season. Demolition. pic.twitter.com/G7HwCRsF0S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2022

To put that into context, Liverpool were only into the fourth season of their existence back then, and were playing in the Second Division.

The Reds, as they are now known, didn’t even wear a red kit that year, just to give you an idea of what a different world we were living in the last time this happened.

Fair play to Fulham, this is one of our favourite stats of the season so far.