Fulham match incredible Liverpool record from nearly 130 years ago

Fulham FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Fulham have done something pretty incredible after thrashing Reading 7-0 away from home in the Championship last night.

Marco Silva’s side were on fire to absolutely batter Reading, and it’s the second time this season that they’ve won by seven goals away from home, having also won 7-0 away to Blackburn Rovers back in November.

As you might guess, it’s not often you see a team score seven goals away from home, let alone twice in the same season!

Opta Joe confirm in the tweet below that this hardly ever happens, with Fulham matching Liverpool in achieving this feat, with the Reds last doing so back in the 1895/96 season…

To put that into context, Liverpool were only into the fourth season of their existence back then, and were playing in the Second Division.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United & Man City on alert ahead of crucial Erling Haaland transfer meeting
Arsenal have missed “massive opportunity” as Gunners legend highlights biggest issue in FA Cup defeat
Manchester United will surely regret taking this stubborn transfer stance

The Reds, as they are now known, didn’t even wear a red kit that year, just to give you an idea of what a different world we were living in the last time this happened.

Fair play to Fulham, this is one of our favourite stats of the season so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.