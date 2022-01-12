Steven Gerrard is certainly making his mark at Aston Villa, both on and off the pitch.

The Midlanders style of play is much more up-tempo and front-foot than it had become under Dean Smith.

A stellar playing career at club and international level no doubt afforded Gerrard the opportunity of being able to command respect as soon as he entered the dressing room, and it appears that he already has his players singing to his tune.

One or two will be looking over their shoulders during January, however, as the manager looks to improve the squad to enable them to move up the Premier League table.

MORE: Klopp’s potential replacement

Signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona was a huge coup, and he looks set to follow that up with the capture of Lucas Digne from Everton.

According to Sky Sports, the two clubs have agreed a £25m fee for the marauding left-back, who will give Villa the width and pace they need down the left-hand side.

The news that Digne will be donning the claret and blue will disappoint Napoli, Newcastle, Chelsea and West Ham who were all, apparently, in the hunt for the services of the player.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Rudiger converts set-piece to put Chelsea within touching distance of Carabao Cup final Video: Clumsy defensive effort from Real Madrid sees Luuk de Jong scuff a Barcelona equaliser home Video: Busquets at fault as Vinicius shows Barcelona defence a clean pair of heels to put Real Madrid ahead

His loss could be a huge blow to Everton, given his importance to the Toffees last season.

After falling out with Rafa Benitez, it’s been clear that Digne has no future at Goodison Park, and how the Spaniard replaces the Frenchman could well dictate how well Everton do in both a defensive and attacking sense for the rest of the season.