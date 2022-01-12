Man United & Man City on alert ahead of crucial Erling Haaland transfer meeting

Manchester United and Manchester City will reportedly be on alert as Erling Haaland prepares to hold crucial transfer talks with Borussia Dortmund.

The prolific Norway international is one of Europe’s most in-demand talents at the moment, and one imagines there’ll be a long list of clubs keeping an eye on his situation at the moment.

Haaland has often been linked with Man Utd and Man City, but also with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after his stunning scoring statistics in his time in the Bundesliga.

It remains to be seen where Haaland will end up, but we might know a little bit more soon as he prepares to discuss his future in a meeting with Dortmund.

The 21-year-old is set to hold talks with club chiefs as they want his future resolved by the end of this month, according to Marca.

It has previously been claimed that Dortmund could offer Haaland huge wages if he signs a new contract, but it surely won’t be easy to persuade him to stay when such big clubs are after him.

It would be exciting to see Haaland in the Premier League, with both United and City in need of more attacking talent.

The Red Devils need a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, while City are a little short up front after losing Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres in the last two transfer windows.