Former Everton star, James Rodriguez, was in the headlines again this week, but on this occasion it was for all the right reasons.

No one could really believe that the Colombian would swap the Premier League for the Qatari Stars League, with respect, but after a rocky start, the player has settled down and begun to play some sparkling stuff.

However, it wasn’t for his footballing prowess that he took the plaudits at the weekend.

Were it not for his quick and instinctive actions on the pitch, one of his opponents could well have lost his life.

Ousmane Coulibaly had collapsed in the goalmouth, and the Al-Wakrah player had gone into cardiac arrest.

Quickly noting the seriousness of the situation, Al-Rayyan star Rodriguez adjusted the position of the player’s head, which allowed him to breathe until medics could reach him and continue the treatment.

As a result, the 32-year-old was transported to hospital and, thankfully, is now in a stable condition, according to a statement from his wife, released on the wires by Reuters.

JAMES RODRÍGUEZ ?? IS A HERO! The Colombian player was vital in saving the life of Ousmane Coulbaly, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game! ? James helped by adjusting his rival’s head so that he could breathe properly, according to doctors. ?? pic.twitter.com/qoI0cfwWeC — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 12, 2022

“Thank you for your messages of support and love, Ousmane is in stable condition due to his heart attack, he regains consciousness slowly but surely,” it. read.

“He is in very good hands. Al hamdoulilah. Many thanks to God and the doctor who saved my husband’s life! Thank you for all the staff and the team of Al Wakrah SC.

“I appreciate all you did for us. Let’s continue to pray.”