James Rodriguez performed life-saving move on opponent who had cardiac arrest

Everton FC
Posted by

Former Everton star, James Rodriguez, was in the headlines again this week, but on this occasion it was for all the right reasons.

No one could really believe that the Colombian would swap the Premier League for the Qatari Stars League, with respect, but after a rocky start, the player has settled down and begun to play some sparkling stuff.

However, it wasn’t for his footballing prowess that he took the plaudits at the weekend.

Were it not for his quick and instinctive actions on the pitch, one of his opponents could well have lost his life.

MORE: Klopp’s potential replacement

Ousmane Coulibaly had collapsed in the goalmouth, and the Al-Wakrah player had gone into cardiac arrest.

Quickly noting the seriousness of the situation, Al-Rayyan star Rodriguez adjusted the position of the player’s head, which allowed him to breathe until medics could reach him and continue the treatment.

As a result, the 32-year-old was transported to hospital and, thankfully, is now in a stable condition, according to a statement from his wife, released on the wires by Reuters.

“Thank you for your messages of support and love, Ousmane is in stable condition due to his heart attack, he regains consciousness slowly but surely,” it. read.

“He is in very good hands. Al hamdoulilah. Many thanks to God and the doctor who saved my husband’s life! Thank you for all the staff and the team of Al Wakrah SC.

“I appreciate all you did for us. Let’s continue to pray.”

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) West Ham United denied stonewall penalty vs. Norwich City
Video: Five-goal thriller in Spanish Super Cup as Valverde finishes off rapid Real Madrid counter
Video: Ansu Fati rises highest to glance home second equaliser for Barcelona against static Real Madrid

More Stories James Rodriguez Ousmane Coulibaly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.