Manchester United have been urged to seal the transfer of Aston Villa star John McGinn after his rise from the Championship to being one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick expressed his admiration for McGinn, who impressed him once again in action for Villa in the weekend’s FA Cup third round clash at Old Trafford.

Chadwick thinks McGinn looks like a player who’d fit in well under current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and that his high-energy style and skill would also make him a big hit with the Man Utd fans.

“Certainly when you think about Rangnick’s style of play and that high energy, he’s got everything you’d be looking for,” Chadwick said.

“In the Championship, he and Jack Grealish were real shining lights in that Aston Villa team. Coming up to the Premier League I wasn’t personally sure how he’d get on, it’s completely different to the Championship, but he’s been fantastic.

“He’s a really good player, works his socks off, you can see the passion with which he plays. He’s got fantastic skills and looks like the sort of player who’d fit in in this United team.

“Then again, it’s such a different challenge playing for Man United than playing for Aston Villa – that’s not to say he couldn’t do it, but it’s easy to pick out the best players at lesser clubs and think they could do a job at a big six club. You look at some of the players at United now that haven’t always excelled, it does show it can be trickier than you’d imagine.

“Still, I think he’s a player who’d excite the crowd, and obviously he’s been recommended by Sir Alex Ferguson which isn’t bad! I think United fans would enjoy watching him play.”

United would surely do well to explore new signings in that area of the pitch, with McGinn looking like he could be ideal to replace the likes of Donny van de Beek, or even Jesse Lingard in a more advanced role.