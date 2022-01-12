Jurgen Klopp delivers update on Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract talks

Liverpool is growing increasingly more confident that star attacker Mo Salah will commit his long-term future to the club.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma back in 2017, Salah, 29, has grown to become one of, if not, the best attacker in world football.

Having so far featured in 229 matches, in all competitions, the Egypt international boasts some truly remarkable numbers, including 148 goals and 56 assists.

Despite Salah’s meteoric rise, which sees him frequently mentioned in the same breath as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, there have been growing concerns that the 29-year-old could leave the club when his contract expires next summer.

MORE: Man Utd player ratings: Two really poor performances as Red Devils scrape past Aston Villa

However, according to manager Jurgen Klopp, who spoke to Sky Sports, discussions between the club and player are going well.

“I know Mo wants to stay,” Klopp said. “We want Mo to stay. These things take time, but I think all of it is in a good place. I’m very positive about it. The fans are not as nervous as you (the media) are.

“They know the club pretty long, they know the people dealing with the different things here pretty long, so I think it is enough reason to be positive.

“But as long as it is not done, we can’t say anything about it. Good conversations, that’s what I can say.

“There are so many things you have to do in these negotiations. There is a third party, the agent in there as well, but there is nothing to worry about, it is a normal process.

“No one has to worry. It is just the situation. He has a contract here this season and the next season. Really, all fine. It’s not done – that’s why we didn’t get this news – but we have talks.

“That is just the situation, but all fine. He’s a world-class player, great boy, done great stuff for Liverpool and we want to keep him.”

After seeing the likes of Phillipe Coutinho leave the club in the past, should Liverpool successfully extend Salah’s deal, it will send a huge signal of intent to the rest of the Premier League.

Not only can the Reds rival the best when it comes to competing for major silverware – they’re also a club that wants to keep the best players possible and when the two combined, it can help shape a hugely successful future, both on the field of play and commercially.