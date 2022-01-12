Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey as an important part of their battle to finish in the top four this season.

The former Chelsea youngster has been identified as a key target for Man Utd this January as they eye both a new right-sided full-back and central midfielder to help them push for Champions League qualification, according to the Daily Mail.

Lamptey looks like he’d do well to make the step up to a bigger club, the Mail report that United are keen on him as a much-needed upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Full-backs are increasingly important in the modern game, and Lamptey looks like a superb all-rounder who’d give the Red Devils more quality on that side.

Still, the 21-year-old won’t come cheap, with the Mail claiming that MUFC want to pay around £30million for him, while Brighton want closer to £40m.

Lamptey’s fine form has also seen him linked with fellow top four challengers Arsenal recently, as per the Transfer Window Podcast.

While United and Arsenal used to be the main two teams challenging for the Premier League title, they’re now looking like being up against each other and Tottenham in the race for the top four this season, and a signing like Lamptey could swing it for whichever team gets him.

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer, so seem fairly sorted at right-back, though of course it could be hard for them to turn down a talent like Lamptey if they felt the deal was there to be done, especially if it could stop their rivals United from getting him.