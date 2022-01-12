Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has discussed Philippe Coutinho loan move to Aston Villa this January.

The Brazil international has made the surprise move to Villa Park from Barcelona, where he majorly flopped after a big-money move from Liverpool back in 2018.

It will be interesting to see what Coutinho can do now that he’s back in the Premier League, with Thomas making it clear he thinks it will prove a good move for all parties.

Despite Coutinho’s struggles at Barca, Thomas will be well aware of what the 29-year-old is capable of after his superb spell at Anfield earlier in his career.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the former midfielder discussed the Coutinho deal and whether or not the move to Villa could later be made permanent.

“It’s a very good move for him and Villa,” Thomas said. “Villa get a player that can be truly amazing on his day and Coutinho gets the chance to prove he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

“This could be putting himself in the market for another team come the summer, or Villa may be able to keep him depending on where they finish.

“I am not sure if he will be able to produce the displays we got used to seeing in a Liverpool shirt, but if he can then it’s an absolute steal for Villa.”

Even if some Liverpool fans will be disappointed with the manner of Coutinho’s departure from the club a few years ago, they’ll surely wish him well as he now links up with Reds legend Steven Gerrard for the rest of this season.