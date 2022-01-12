Liverpool to punish dithering Chelsea with big transfer bid for world class 23-year-old

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay the release clause of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as they seemingly move ahead of Chelsea in the running for his signature.

Kounde has been a top performer in La Liga for some time now, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe and an elite centre-back in the making.

The France international has a release clause of around €80million, and Todo Fichajes claim that Liverpool now look ready to pay that fee, in a move that could punish Chelsea for their low-balling.

The Reds could do with strengthening at the back after some issues in that department in recent times, though it’s arguably even more of a pressing issue for Thomas Tuchel’s side right now.

Jules Kounde in action for the French national team
The Blues currently have Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta heading towards the ends of their contracts this summer, and it will be incredibly difficult to replace these three players if they all leave at once.

Kounde could be absolutely ideal to ensure Chelsea still have a strong back line, but it looks like Liverpool might now be in a stronger position to get this deal done.

Both these teams have been major players in this season’s title race, and one imagines a signing like Kounde could also majorly influence their chances of competing for major honours next term.

