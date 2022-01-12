Manchester United players bemused by how one Red Devils star has been used

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United players have reportedly been left bemused by the way Marcus Rashford has been used in recent times.

The England international is going through a difficult spell with Man Utd, and it seems there are a number of reasons for that behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

An intriguing report on Rashford’s situation from the Telegraph describes how Rashford has put a huge amount of work in on the training ground without getting much feedback from coaches.

Supposedly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer barely took charge of training sessions while he was manager, and Rashford never heard back from the Norwegian tactician when he asked for extra input.

Marcus Rashford is struggling for Manchester United

At the moment, the Telegraph adds that some of the club’s players find it “unfathomable” that the 24-year-old has been mainly used on the right-hand side of the team’s attack.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool to punish dithering Chelsea with big transfer bid for world class 23-year-old
Dusan Vlahovic set to sign six-year Arsenal deal to become one of the highest paid players in the PL
Fulham match incredible Liverpool record from nearly 130 years ago

Rashford has mainly played up front or on the left in his career so far, so it doesn’t make much sense to now shift him into another new role, when he needs to really be nailing down one position.

It’s a shame to see Rashford’s talent being wasted like this, and it will be interesting to see if he can recover under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

More Stories Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.