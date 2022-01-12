Manchester United players have reportedly been left bemused by the way Marcus Rashford has been used in recent times.

The England international is going through a difficult spell with Man Utd, and it seems there are a number of reasons for that behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

An intriguing report on Rashford’s situation from the Telegraph describes how Rashford has put a huge amount of work in on the training ground without getting much feedback from coaches.

Supposedly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer barely took charge of training sessions while he was manager, and Rashford never heard back from the Norwegian tactician when he asked for extra input.

At the moment, the Telegraph adds that some of the club’s players find it “unfathomable” that the 24-year-old has been mainly used on the right-hand side of the team’s attack.

Rashford has mainly played up front or on the left in his career so far, so it doesn’t make much sense to now shift him into another new role, when he needs to really be nailing down one position.

It’s a shame to see Rashford’s talent being wasted like this, and it will be interesting to see if he can recover under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.