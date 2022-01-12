Manchester United will surely regret taking this stubborn transfer stance

Manchester United may live to regret taking such a stubborn transfer stance on Anthony Martial as it looks like Sevilla are now cooling their interest in the Frenchman.

The La Liga side had been keen to sign Martial on loan, but cannot currently afford to meet Man Utd’s demands for the 26-year-old, according to Marca.

The report states that the Red Devils are being a tad inflexible about the potential Martial deal, demanding that Sevilla pay a loan fee for him, and also cover half his wages until the end of the season.

Whatever the finer details of this potential move, it seems silly for United to be being so difficult about a player who has fallen so far out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times.

Martial hasn’t come anywhere close to fulfilling his true potential, and if MUFC take too long to offload him, it might just be harder to do so in the future.

There is surely no place for Martial in the United squad now, and it’s hard to understand why the club would put themselves in a position to keep him for much longer.

All that can happen here is that the former Monaco man will continue to see his value dip even further, while the list of clubs interested in him will only be diminished.

And, as we also wrote recently, there is surely an opportunity to strike a deal with Sevilla, whose interest in Martial could be useful for United if they choose to strengthen their defence with the signing of Jules Kounde.