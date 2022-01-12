Juventus set to “intensify” talks to seal transfer of Manchester United flop

Juventus are reportedly set to step up their efforts to seal the transfer of Memphis Depay from Barcelona this January.

The Netherlands international only joined Barca from Lyon this season, but has made a slow start to life at the Nou Camp and may already be allowed to leave by new manager Xavi.

Depay was signed by Xavi’s predecessor, fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman, and it increasingly looks like the deal was not the right choice.

It’s worth noting that Depay also majorly flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career, with the 27-year-old clearly having a bit of a problem when it comes to stepping up to play for Europe’s biggest clubs.

Still, it seems that Juventus are willing to take a gamble on him, as per the reports below…

In the next few hours, Juventus could intensify their contacts with Barcelona again, to understand if it would be possible to get Memphis #Depay on loan. The Dutch forward had already been proposed to the Bianconeri when Xavi asked for #Morata (@DiMarzio – @SkySport) — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) January 11, 2022

It will be interesting to see if the ex-Red Devil can revive his career with a move to Serie A, but in truth it looks like his old club Lyon was really the best place for him.

Depay found some of his best form during his stay in Ligue 1, and even though you can see why Barcelona were tempted by him, he arguably found his level in France and struggles when he moves above that.

United fans will no doubt follow his situation with interest as they’ll wonder what could’ve been if he’d worked a bit harder to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.