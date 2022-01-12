Leading agent Mino Raiola has reportedly undergone emergency surgery after being hospitalised in Italy.

The 54-year-old is being supervised by doctors after already having the procedure, though more detail on what precisely has been affecting him is not yet known.

Raiola is well known in the world of football for being the agent to some of the biggest-name players out there, such as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland.

Although Raiola has a bit of a reputation for being difficult to deal with at times, he is also widely respected for the job he does with his clients, who always seem very loyal towards him.

We’ll provide updates on Raiola’s situation as we get it.