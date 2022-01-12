Ralf Rangnick is optimistic about his tenure as Manchester United interim manager despite a slightly underwhelming start and reports of player unrest, CaughtOffside understands.

The Red Devils have not looked entirely settled under the new head coach, with Rangnick’s ideas and tactics yet to generate the kind of spark some fans might have been expecting when he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man Utd have looked a little more solid defensively in recent games, but the attacking football that Rangnick is known for has been desperately lacking as the team have mostly ground out close victories.

Away from the pitch, there has been plenty of speculation about United players not responding well to Rangnick, but CaughtOffside understands that the German tactician remains happy in the job and confident about what he can do with this squad.

A source close to the club told CaughtOffside: “He’s an experienced manager who’s achieved a lot in the game. He wasn’t expecting it to all click straight away, but he’s excited about eventually putting his stamp on the squad and seeing what he can achieve.”

The United source did not deny some issues with the mentality of some members of the squad, but there is the feeling that it’s not beyond Rangnick to lift the mood and turn things around later in the season.

MUFC remain in the hunt for the top four and will no doubt try to put a run together in the Champions League, with Rangnick then set to step aside at the end of the season.

It’s generally expected that one of Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag will be named the next permanent manager of the club.