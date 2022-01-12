Manchester United reportedly look to have been given even more to worry about as it looks like Marcus Rashford’s future at the club could be in some doubt.

The England international hasn’t looked himself for some time now, and it’s unsurprising to see that it looks like he’s a little uncertain about his long-term future at Old Trafford as he prepares to discuss a new contract with them, according to the Daily Mail.

It seems, however, that whoever comes in as the next permanent manager after Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim boss could be important, according to the report.

Rashford’s career may have stalled a bit, but the Mail state that Mauricio Pochettino is seen as someone who could be ideal to get the 24-year-old back to his best.

It’s crucial that United get their next managerial choice right after a string of poor appointments since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Rangnick will be in charge until the end of the season, but someone like Pochettino could be an ideal long-term option for MUFC after the fine work he did at Tottenham.

It’s worth noting that the Argentine hasn’t been entirely convincing at PSG, but he might be better at managing young talents like Rashford than superstars and egos like Neymar.