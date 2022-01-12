Sam Allardyce hesitant over Chris Wood’s transfer to Newcastle United

Former Newcastle United and England manager Sam Allardyce has questioned how Burnley’s Chris Wood will fit in at the Magpies ahead of a proposed £25m deal.

The Geordies are reportedly on the verge of completing Wood’s transfer in a deal that comes as a surprise considering both sides are desperately trying to avoid relegation.

With the New Zealand striker in the final stages of his move, an official announcement appears to be just a matter of time now.

However, ahead of what is likely to be an effective signing for the Toon, former manager Allardyce remains sceptical.

Speaking to Footy Accums, the ex-Three Lions boss said: “He’s one of the best in the Premier League. He still has one of the best goals records by headers.

“Whether he would suit Newcastle though, I’m not so sure.

“Burnley plays specifically to Chris Wood’s strengths and that’s to be direct. That’s him at his best. Burnley put a lot of balls in the box to use his physical strength. Not many teams do that these days.

“I’m not so sure they’ll want to change the way they play to suit him and I’m not so sure the way they play will help him score goals. Without Callum Wilson, they don’t seem to have that goal scorer they need – I had it at Sunderland.”