Serie A eyeing loan move for out-of-favour Arsenal defender

Italian side Udinese is close to agreeing a loan move for Arsenal defender Pablo Mari.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims the Gunners could be set to lose the Spanish centre-back until the end of the season.

Despite joining the Londoners from Flamengo 12-months ago, Mari, 28, has become a fringe player after failing to nail down a starting place in Mikel Arteta’s first team.

Having started in just two Premier League matches so far this season, the 28-year-old’s opportunities have been few and far between.

The Spanish defender’s limited chances over the last year have come as a surprise, especially after Arteta heaped the praise on him following a previous spell of fine form.

“He is really positive,” Arteta told reporters last year (as quoted by Evening Standard). “When he wasn’t playing, when he was injured, when is playing, all the time he is the same person, trying to help everybody.

“He is really professional, really eager to improve, to be at his best all the time in any capacity and any role. He is getting rewarded for his attitude.”

However, following recent reports, the former Flamengo star could now be set for a spell in Italy’s top-flight following significant interest from Luca Gotti’s Udinese.

With over two weeks left in this January’s transfer window, there is plenty of time for the Italian side to get a deal done and it is probably fair to assume the defender is hoping for a move to materalise too.