Revealed: Tottenham chiefs hold meeting to decide on three priority transfer targets

Tottenham have reportedly decided that they will target a right-back, midfielder and attacker during the January transfer window following a meeting between manager Antonio Conte, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

Spurs fans will be eager to see what the club’s new-look recruitment and managerial team can put together this January, but it makes sense that Conte is eager for fresh faces to be brought in.

The Italian tactician has done a good job since taking over as Tottenham manager, but there’s no doubt that investment is needed as he’s working with a pretty average squad.

Conte has previously had success with big clubs like Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus, and will be used to working with better players than this.

It was also not so long ago that Spurs had far more world class talent in their ranks, with the team a lot more competitive during Mauricio Pochettino’s reign.

It looks like positive talks have been held within the north London club, according to the Telegraph, with three signings likely this winter, even though no names have been mentioned.

One clue over who Tottenham could bring in at right-back could be the recent reported interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore, who can play there, even if he tends to be more of an attacking player.

