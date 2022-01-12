The improvements that Antonio Conte has already made to the current Tottenham side have been obvious to spot already, though as he noted himself in a recent press conference, he has many problems to solve at White Hart Lane.

Sat just outside the Champions League places, if Spurs can put together a decent run at any point, there’s every chance that they could overhaul their North London rivals, Arsenal, who are currently in fourth position in the Premier League.

For all intents and purposes, the race for Europe, as with the title tilt and the relegation dogfight, is likely to go right to the wire, and to that end, Spurs will need to buy well.

One player that they’re looking at according to The Telegraph is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ rapid wide man, Adama Traore.

The former Barcelona star, has never really impressed in English football, and in spells at Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Wolves, he’s only managed to score 16 goals in all competitions in six years according to Transfermarkt.

That’s hardly the sort of output that’s likely to impress the White Hart Lane faithful, though the reports suggest Spurs are ready with a bid of £20m if they’re able to offload Steven Bergwijn.

If the club are thinking of a like for like replacement, then it’s abundantly clear that Traore isn’t their man.

He has pace to burn as he’s shown on many occasions, but doesn’t contribute enough in the final third.

Even 30 assists (per Transfermarkt) over the same time period works out at just five per season, and Conte will surely demand much, much more than that.