Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly “obsessed” with the ideal of sealing the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.

The Uruguay international has struggled for playing time since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager, and it seems his future at the Bernabeu could now be in serious doubt, according to El Nacional.

Liverpool could do with strengthening in the middle of the park after losing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, with the Dutchman departing on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain without a replacement coming in.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool wanted Valverde in the summer but couldn’t get a deal done, and it may now be more realistic for the Reds to lure him to Anfield.

The report states that Klopp is a big fan of the 23-year-old, and that LFC could pay as much as €80million for him.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping to see this move come off, as Valverde looks a fine talent who could make an immediate impact in Klopp’s squad.

The German tactician hasn’t got too much wrong with his signings since he became manager, so if he thinks Valverde is the player for him, then the club would do well to go and get the deal done.

El Nacional add that Real Madrid would likely have to consider Liverpool’s offer if they did try a bid of €80m for the player.