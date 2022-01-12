(Video) Jarrod Bowen heads Hammers into first-half lead vs. Norwich City

West Ham United are on course to make it four wins from their last four matches, in all competitions.

Back in action in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, David Moyes’ Hammers are taking on relegation-threatened Norwich City.

Looking to continue their challenge for European football, the London-based club have opened Wednesday’s scoring inside the game’s first-half, thanks to a header from wide-attacker Jarrod Bowen.

Should the Hammers hang on to claim all three points, although they would remain in fourth, they would trim the gap on third place, Liverpool, down to just five points.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

