(Video) Rudiger converts set-piece to put Chelsea within touching distance of Carabao Cup final

Thomas Tuchel will be delighted to see his Chelsea side score an early goal in Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues came into Wednesday’s cup clash leading 2-0 on aggregate following a first-leg victory.

Despite their lead, Tuchel would have been eager to ensure his side didn’t think the job of reaching Wembely’s final was already done – however, following a first-half goal from defender Antonio Rudiger, it may well be now.

Rising highest from a corner, centre-back Rudiger was able to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and head home the game’s opener.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports.

