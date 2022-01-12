(Video) West Ham United denied stonewall penalty vs. Norwich City

Norwich City FC West Ham FC
West Ham United will be furious and rightly so.

The Hammers, led by manager David Moyes, are leading relegation-threatened Norwich City one nill during Wednesday evening’s Premier League encounter.

However, despite trailing by one, the Canaries have been very lucky not to have given away a penalty kick.

As the Hammers looked to get a ball into the box, forward Nikola Vlasic was spotted being wrestled to the ground by opposition goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Somehow, the Dutch shot-stopper’s antics managed to go unnoticed, not only by referee Simon Hooper, but also by VAR’s officials.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

