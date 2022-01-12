West Ham United will be furious and rightly so.

The Hammers, led by manager David Moyes, are leading relegation-threatened Norwich City one nill during Wednesday evening’s Premier League encounter.

However, despite trailing by one, the Canaries have been very lucky not to have given away a penalty kick.

As the Hammers looked to get a ball into the box, forward Nikola Vlasic was spotted being wrestled to the ground by opposition goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Somehow, the Dutch shot-stopper’s antics managed to go unnoticed, not only by referee Simon Hooper, but also by VAR’s officials.

How do we explain to our kids that a penalty wasn’t given for this ? pic.twitter.com/m6AGEQoeMM — W?s? H?? S????? (@WestHamSocial) January 12, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Premier League