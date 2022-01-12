“The type of player Arsenal need” – Gunners legend endorses transfer of striker with “wand of a left foot”

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has enthusiastically endorsed his old club’s potential transfer deal for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international has been a big hit in Serie A in recent times, scoring 30 league goals in the calendar year 2021 to attract interest from top clubs around Europe.

It remains to be seen where Vlahovic will end up, but there’s been growing talk of serious efforts by Arsenal to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, as per Todo Fichajes and other sources.

See below as Ben Jacobs reports on the Gunners making a cash-plus-player bid for Vlahovic, while Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has also suggested that the 21-year-old could be open to the move to north London…

Can confirm an Arsenal offer for Dusan Vlahovic of close to 45m plus Torreira. The Fiorentina striker scored 33 goals in 2021, equalling a record in Italy set by Ronaldo. Can see this one dragging out. Vlahovic happy to bide his time & Fiorentina content to assess other offers. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 5, 2022

? "If it was left to the player he would be open to going to Arsenal." .@SkyKaveh believes Dušan Vlahovi? would be up for joining Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s project in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/Og4lXJEvT0 — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) January 11, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Thomas is unsurprisingly enthusiastic about the idea of Vlahovic making the move to Arsenal, with the potential deal likely to represent a huge coup for the club if they can pull it off.

The former Gunners midfielder doesn’t expect the deal to be cheap, but thinks it would be a good investment for a hugely talented young player who has a bit of everything to his game.

“It will cost a lot of money to get Vlahovic, but this is the type of player Arsenal need to be buying in all areas to start challenging the bigger teams again,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He looks like a strong mobile centre forward; excellent at trapping the ball with his first touch and bringing others into play, but then wants to follow that up and score the goal at the end of the move.

“He’s a bit of a bully up front, which is great to see, as the traditional number 9 is dying out. But he also has a wand of a left foot.

“He’s still very young and will only get better, so it looks like it would be a really good investment for the club.”