Given West Ham’s well documented defensive issues at present, bringing in someone in January would make perfect sense, and would arguably propel them towards Europe once more.

Until Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna were injured, the Hammers were flying and, although they appear to be over the blip that occurred in the wake of that double injury blow, clearly a signing or two wouldn’t go amiss.

To that end, it’s believed that the club have already identified their top target.

However, the chances are that they won’t be able to get their man until the summer at the earliest, which doesn’t really help their cause this season.

Talking on The West Ham Way podcast, knowledgeable club insider, ExWHUEmployee, has suggested that Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly is the signing that David Moyes wants.

Having captained the Cherries for much of the season, and seen his side ease to the top of the Championship table, for Bournemouth to even consider parting with one of their star players at this stage would surely take a huge offer.

Assuming that the current status quo remains, it’s entirely possible that the Hammers will go back in for the player in the summer.

The likelihood of being able to secure his signature will almost certainly be conditional on whether Bournemouth go up or not.