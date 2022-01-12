It’s long been the case at West Ham United that David Moyes has had to rely solely on the striking talents of Michail Antonio.

When the Jamaican international isn’t in the side, the East Londoner’s focal point has gone, and they’re almost moribund in an attacking sense without him.

That’s to take nothing away from the likes of Jarrod Bowen or Said Benrahma, but neither are the bullish, old school centre-forward that Antonio remains.

Having either a strike partner alongside him or someone coming in to push Antonio to the maximum each week would be of obvious benefit. Both to the player himself and the club.

To that end, Hammers News, citing club insiders WestHamFans.org, say a deal to bring Torino’s Andrea Belotti to the London Stadium is on track.

At 28 years of age, Belotti is in his prime years as a footballer, and is the same physical, no-nonsense exponent as Antonio.

It’s clear that David Moyes prefers a certain type of target man, with more athletic and able runners playing off him, and also supplying the bullets for the centre-forward to get on the end of.

The reports suggest that Al-Hilal have already made an offer for the player, which he has turned down, and Newcastle are also said to be interested.

West Ham may not be able to match either offer in a financial sense but their project is arguably further forward than either of the other two interested parties.

If Moyes is able to secure a summer switch by doing a deal now, allowing the player to see out the final six months of his current deal, West Ham will have struck gold again.