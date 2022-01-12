“One of his favourite clubs” – Arsenal given hope of sealing world class midfielder transfer

Despite his long stay at Liverpool, it seems Georginio Wijnaldum has a strong affection for Arsenal, according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports.

The Netherlands international will not necessarily be pushing for a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to the reporter in the video clip below, but one imagines Arsenal will take some encouragement from the fact that the former Reds star is thought to have been a fan of the club at some point.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and it’s not gone entirely smoothly for him in the French capital, leading to some speculation that he could make a speedy exit from the club this January.

See below for details from Solhekol, who suggests Wijnaldum will be happy to stay at PSG as long as he plays regularly, but the Arsenal connection certainly sounds very interesting…

"I think he would be more than happy to play for Arsenal one day." @SkyKaveh gives an update on Georginio Wijnaldum, with talk of the midfielder being open to a return to the Premier League ? pic.twitter.com/Y1vE5gb0jg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 11, 2022

Wijnaldum is one of the finest midfielders in the world on his day, having had a superb career at Anfield before leaving last summer.

The 31-year-old would surely strengthen this unconvincing Arsenal midfield if he joined, so perhaps the club should use the player’s affection for them to firm up their interest in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in a top four battle that is likely to go down to the wire, and an experienced player like Wijnaldum coming in could make all the difference between now and the end of the season.