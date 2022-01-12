Worrying details emerge regarding Chris Wood’s transfer to Newcastle United

Burnley striker Chris Wood is on the verge of joining Newcastle United.

The physical striker is currently undergoing a medical with the Geordies ahead of a proposed £25m move (Sky Sports).

Wood, 30, joined Burnley in 2017 following a £14.8m move from Leeds United.

Since Wood’s arrival at Turf Moor, the New Zealand international has gone on to feature in 165 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 62 goals, along the way.

However, although his contract is not to expire for another 18-months, Sean Dyche has allowed the striker to leave the club in favour of a switch to Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

Although it has been reported that newly taken over Newcastle United activated the striker’s minimum release clause, TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has suggested that is not quite accurate.

Speaking about the deal on the popular sports radio show, Jordan said: “The information I have just been given,” said Jordan. “I am not going to say who it has been given from, but I will say it is from someone moderately reliable in the game and their motivations might be up for question.

“But they are suggesting that this is a transaction that has a release clause that only applies in the summer. That means, in the January transfer window, that release clause doesn’t actually kick in. The release clause kicks in this summer.

“If that’s the case, then that means potentially Burnley have sold him voluntarily rather than against their wishes. Or prepping themselves for relegation and the cash income that will benefit from dropping down.

“I have always had grave concerns about this (Burnley’s) ownership model. About Alan Pace, their little gang and how they purchased this football club – this is white flag territory.”

If Jordan’s information is solid – the most surprising aspect of the deal is that by allowing their commanding striker to join Newcastle United, Burnley will be strengthening a direct relegation rival.

The Clarets currently sit 18th place in the Premier League table, level on points with Newcastle United (11), who find themselves one spot below in 19th.

With such an important second half of the season set to begin, losing one of their most prolific forwards will certainly come as a major blow and if Burnley is to be relegated, surely the finger will be pointed firmly in the direction of this transfer.